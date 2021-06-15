Huntsville man facing child porn charges accused of distributing videos of victims ages 2-4

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A man arrested last week after Huntsville police and the FBI searched his Owens Cross Roads home is accused of distributing videos of child pornography involving children between the ages 2 and 4, online court records show.

Kevin Alexander Guerrero-Beltran, 31, was arrested Friday at his home on Cove Lake Road.

His arrest warrants filed online Tuesday show that Beltran is accused of distributing “numerous videos” of children ages 2 to 4 years old engaged in sexual intercourse and sodomy.

Online jail records show Guerrero-Beltran is still being held in the Madison County Jail on bonds totaling $90,000.

He has a felon examination hearing set for July 21 in Madison County District Court.

Guerrero-Beltran is a registered sex offender who pleaded guilty in February 2020 to traveling to meet an underage girl for sex.