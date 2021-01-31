Huntsville man convicted of killing wife and son denied request for appeal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Stephen Marc Stone was convicted in 2019 for killing his wife, Krista, and 7-year-old son, Zachary, back in 2013. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Stone filed a request for an appeal. His attorneys asked for a new trial saying the jury made a mistake when they decided to convict Stone.

Stone’s attorneys argued that he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and did not understand the severity of his crimes when they were committed. They also say the juror’s verdicts were contrary to the weight of the evidence.

The trial judge denied the request.

Friday, judges for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the trial judge’s decision to not grant Stone a new trial.