Huntsville man charged with stealing from Alabama Crimson Tide locker room

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A Huntsville man has been charged with felony burglary after authorities said he stole items from a University of Alabama locker room.

Grant Cortland Collins, 31, was charged with third-degree burglary Nov. 1. He was arrested in Huntsville then taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and released on a $15,000 bond.

According to court documents, Collins entered the Alabama locker room at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the Alabama-Tennessee football game and stole items belonging to multiple people. He was seen on security video going into the locker room and leaving about six minutes later with the items, authorities said.

The items later were found in a vehicle Collins was driving, authorities said.

Collins also was charged with drug possession after Tuscaloosa police said they found methamphetamine in the car.

Madison County Jail records show Huntsville police arrested Collins Oct. 28 on a misdemeanor traffic charge, and a failure to appear warrant. He was released from the jail Monday and taken to Tuscaloosa, where he was charged with the Bryant-Denny Stadium burglary and released on bond.

Collins’s lawyers said they plan to file a request for a preliminary hearing to learn more about what happened.