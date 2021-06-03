Huntsville man charged with multiple drug offenses, gun possession in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A Huntsville man is facing multiple charges after he hit an agent’s vehicle while trying to evade arrest in Dekalb County on May 20.

According to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin David McDowell, 39, was traveling on County Road 479 in Kilpatrick when narcotics agents tried to stop him. Officers said he attempted to flee and hit an agent’s vehicle in the process.

The news release said that following the brief pursuit, they found 2 ounces of methamphetamine that McDowell threw out from his vehicle, and a firearm was found in his truck.

McDowell is being held in the Dekalb County Jail and faces 11 charges including: attempting to elude police, tampering with evidence, criminal littering, among other drug-related charges.

His bond is set for $75,000.