Huntsville man arrested on felony sex-related charges involving a minor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department has arrested a Huntsville man for five felony sex-related charges.

According to HPD, Daniel Sharp, 22, has been charged with rape, sodomy, transmitting obscene material to a child traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, and electronic solicitation of a child.

Sharp is accused of meeting a 13-year-old girl on an online dating app and using social media to engage in sexual activity. Police said he went to Morgan County and brought the girl back to his Huntsville apartment where he had sexual contact and intercourse with the minor.

Officials located Sharpe at his apartment and he was arrested. He has been booked into the Madison County Jail.

Huntsville Police spokesperson Lt. Sumlin said that the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges may be brought.

Anyone with information on Sharp is asked to contact investigators at 256-213-4501.