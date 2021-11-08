Huntsville man arrested on child pornography charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man from Huntsville is out on bond after being arrested Saturday on child pornography charges.

According to court records, 45-year-old Jerry Eugene Sanders is charged with possession of child pornography.

The records state that Sanders “did possess with intent to disseminate” pornographic material involving a 7-year-old girl.

Sanders has two prior arrests in Madison County for non-related charges.

Sanders was released from jail on November 6th after posting a $5,000 bail. He’s scheduled in court for a felon examination on December 1st.