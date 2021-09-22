UAH lecturer on leave after being arrested for child pornography

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Huntsville man is facing 18 counts for possession of obscene matter in Cullman County.

Michael Lee McGinnis was arrested on Friday at his home in Huntsville.

McGinnis was a lecturer at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

According to court documents, McGinnis had images of child pornography from October 1, 2020, through September 10, 2021.

An employee at the Cullman County Detention Center confirmed McGinnis is in jail.

He has a court appearance scheduled for October 25.