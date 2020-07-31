Huntsville man arrested in Oakwood Road death investigation

Huntsville, Ala. – Huntsville Police have arrested 26-year-old Druvanta Trenain Love for murder in the shooting death of 41-year-old Stacey Lashay Pleasure.

Police say Love is booked in jail. Police say the death investigation started on July 8th, when they were called to the scene of a dead man in a grassy area off in the 2700 block of Oakwood Road. The man was later identified as Stacy Pleasure.

Police say Pleasure was killed by gunshot.

Love was developed as a suspect during the death investigation and on July 31st, around 1:00 a.m., Huntsville police spotted a domestic dispute between a man and woman in the parking lot of a motel on University Drive. Police say then identified the man as Love and found meth on him.

Police say they arrested Love for domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators say they interviewed Love the morning of July 31st regarding the homicide investigation where he was subsequently arrested on the charge of Murder.