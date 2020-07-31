Huntsville man arrested in Oakwood Road death investigation

News

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

Huntsville, Ala. – Huntsville Police have arrested 26-year-old Druvanta Trenain Love for murder in the shooting death of 41-year-old Stacey Lashay Pleasure.

Police say Love is booked in jail. Police say the death investigation started on July 8th, when they were called to the scene of a dead man in a grassy area off in the 2700 block of Oakwood Road. The man was later identified as Stacy Pleasure.

Police say Pleasure was killed by gunshot.

Love was developed as a suspect during the death investigation and on July 31st, around 1:00 a.m., Huntsville police spotted a domestic dispute between a man and woman in the parking lot of a motel on University Drive. Police say then identified the man as Love and found meth on him.

Police say they arrested Love for domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators say they interviewed Love the morning of July 31st regarding the homicide investigation where he was subsequently arrested on the charge of Murder.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News