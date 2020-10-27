Huntsville man arrested for selling deadly dose of fentanyl in July

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a fentanyl dealer was arrested last week.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, drug agents had been working since July to identify a dealer who sold a deadly dose of the drug back in July.

Caleb Shane Mansel was arrested and when they searched his house, deputies found fentanyl, marijuana, cash, and a gun.

He was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, and first-degree possession of marijuana.

Jail records show Mansel was released on $137,500 bond last Wednesday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.