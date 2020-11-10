Huntsville man arrested, accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Huntsville man was arrested after authorities say he set his ex-girlfriend’s car on fire in August which resulted in two house fires.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Calvin Burns Friday on charges of Arson 1st, criminal mischief 1st degree, and burglary 2nd degree.

Burns was released from the Limestone County Jail Monday on $37,500 bond, according to the report.

Deputies say that on August 3rd, the East Limestone Fire Department responded to a car fire that spread to a house fire in the 28000 block of Chasebrook Drive.

They say the victim stated that she and her daughter had just gotten home when she heard an explosion. Deputies say she saw Burns from a window in the house.

Investigators contacted the fire marshal, who determined the fire to be arson.

Investigators then obtained warrants to arrest Burns.