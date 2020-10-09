Huntsville-Madison County visitor center temporarily closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Both the Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center® and Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) administrative office will be temporarily closed in efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

According to the visitor’s center, one employee tested positive for COVID-19. The offices closed on Friday, October 9, to allow for deep cleaning.

The Visitor Center and administrative office will reopen Wednesday, October 14, according to the officials.

Visitors are encouraged to reference the COVID-19 travel resource page on huntsville.org for updates on attraction closures, event cancellations and delays, travel advisories, and more.