Huntsville-Madison County Public Library to kick off summer reading program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library (HMCPL) will kick off its summer reading program, “Tails and Tales” on Tuesday, June 1.

This year’s program will operate in regular, pre-pandemic hours, including Sunday hours at the Bailey Cove, Madison, Downtown, and North Huntsville locations. Curbside pickup, which became popular during the pandemic, will continue to be available.

“We invite everyone to rediscover their favorite things about the library again- whether that was browsing the shelves, holding a meeting in one of our spaces, or attending a storytime, we hope you will visit us this summer… Our summer program has been a staple in the community for many years, drawing thousands of children to participate. While certain changes proved necessary this summer, the library staff is committed to continuing the tradition of bringing engaging and creative literacy enrichment to our community” Huntsville-Madison County Public Library Interim Executive Director Cindy Hewitt

Every week, each HMCPL location will host up to three outdoor programs and offer a free “take-and-make” craft, as well as a bag of books for participants to check out.

The summer reading program will run through July 16. For more details on HMCPL’s upcoming activities, visit hmcpl.org/summer.