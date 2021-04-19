Huntsville-Madison County Public Library launching music streaming platform, looking for local artists

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Calling all North Alabama musicians!

The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library will be launching a new local music streaming service and is looking for artists to participate.

The streaming platform will be called Blast. The library says that Musicians from Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, Morgan counties are eligible to submit music for consideration.

According to the library, Blast will be the Library’s living music collection that documents North Alabama’s evolving music scene.

The Library says they are accepting submissions until June 30 and will launch the free service this summer. Artists will also be compensated if their music is selected for streaming.

“Blast is another avenue for HMCPL to connect with the rich cultural and arts scene in our community. By working in alignment with the Music Initiative of the City of Huntsville, we not only showcase the talents of our local artists, we also reimburse them for sharing their music,” said Annie Phillips, HMCPL’s Digital Services Manager and Blast’s project manager.

For more information about Blast, including how to submit music, please visit the website: blast.hmcpl.org

The library says the group of curators, made up of local community members and Library staff will make the final selections.