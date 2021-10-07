Huntsville Madison County Public Library Downtown campus shut down

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Downtown campus of the Huntsville Madison County Public Library will be shut down for at least one week, said Executive Director Cindy Hewitt.

The Downtown campus experienced a power outage on Tuesday morning. When power was restored, a surge caused the electrical panel to fail.

Hewitt says that major repairs are now needed on the electrical system before the location can reopen, and those repairs could possibly take up to 10 days to complete.

Other locations of the library are not affected, says Hewitt, and will remain open:

Hewitt says if you have a book on hold at the Downtown campus, the pickup location has been moved to the North Huntsville Library on Sparkman Drive.