Huntsville-Madison County Library extends hours at most locations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville/Madison County Library announced Friday they are extending their hours at most locations starting on August 3rd.

The new hours are listed below.

Downtown, Madison and Bailey Cove:

Monday-Thursday: 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Hazel Green, Monrovia:

Monday-Thursday: 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Murphy, Showers, Cavalry Hill:

Monday-Friday: 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

New Hope, Gurley:

Monday – Friday: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Triana:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.