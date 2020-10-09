Huntsville Madison County EMA says several warning sirens need repair, have multiple ways to receive weather alerts

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – There are outdoor warning sirens in the Huntsville/Madison County area that are not functioning and are awaiting repairs, according to the EMA.

HMC EMA officials confirm the siren located on Celtic Drive in Madison is not functioning. The City of Madison has repairs scheduled next week. This siren serves a largely industrial area.

Officials said at least one siren on Redstone Arsenal is also waiting for repair.

Any workers or nearby residents in these areas need to have other ways to receive warnings should one be issued as the remnants of Delta pass through the area over the weekend.

Track Hurricane Delta on this page, with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! You can also get up-to-date, location-based alerts wherever you are on Live Alert 19.

Download it today for iOS and Android.