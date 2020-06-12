Huntsville/Madison County Chamber works to help graduates find jobs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – When the class of 2020 started the semester, the economy was booming. They ended the semester with virtual graduations, entering the worst job market in decades.

As the nation continues to reopen, many businesses in Huntsville are hiring. The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce is helping connect students with employers in a new way.

“There are a lot of students that are concerned about finding jobs right now, whether they are postgraduates or whether they are looking for internships, said Katelyn Sides Baker with the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “I know there are a lot of employers hiring in Huntsville right now. It’s just really critical making those connections for employers that are hiring.”

Since in-person career fairs aren’t an option currently, the chamber quickly adjusted to a virtual format.

“We created these virtual recruiting events and we do them through Zoom. I give a quick pitch about why they should consider moving to Huntsville if they are from a college outside our area,” Baker said.

Students also get to hear from employers

Baker said, “I also let the employers kind of give an elevator pitch about what positions they are hiring for, why students should consider working for them.”

More than 520 students registered for the career fair.

“It still is that conversation piece that is missing. That 1 on 1 conversation that is so important whether you are at an in-person job fair or virtual job fair,” Baker said.

The hope is that they got enough information to reach out and land the job of their dreams.

For information on jobs and upcoming career fairs, follow the chamber on social media or visit their website.