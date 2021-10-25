Huntsville/Madison County Chamber holds awards for 2021 Best Places to Work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville/ Madison County Chamber has officially announced the winners of the 2021 Best Places to Work Awards.

The companies are chosen based on results from employee surveys, with results being tabulated by Quantum Workplace.

“We are proud of all of our contenders and winners – these are exemplary companies who care about

their team members and care about making their workplaces inviting and productive,” said Chip Cherry,

the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber’s president and CEO. “Using employee feedback to build a

better work environment is the hallmark of a world-class company.”

INTUITIVE was also recognized as the first company to be entered into the Best Places to Work Hall of Fame. 2021 is the first year for the award and is given to companies who have won for 10 years or more.

The new winners were announced during an event at the Von Braun Center Monday afternoon.

Below are all of the 2021 Winners:

Micro Category (10-24 employees)

Gold – Boecore, Inc.

Silver – Patriots International

Bronze – Radial Solutions, Inc. (RSi)

Small Category (25-50 employees)

Gold – KODA Technologies, Inc.

Silver – Phased in Research, Inc.

Bronze – Crossflow Technologies, Inc.

Medium Category (51-100 employees)

Gold – QTEC Aerospace

Silver – Canvas, Inc.

Bronze – Monte Sano Research Corportation

Large Category (101-250 employees)

Gold – Simulation Technologies, Inc. (SimTech)

Silver – Thompson Gray Incorporated

Bronze – Intrepid

X-Large Category (251+ employees)

Gold – IronMontain Solutions

Silver – PeopleTec, Inc.

Bronze – Modern Technology Solution, Inc. (MTSI)

Many of the above companies are hiring. Applications can be found on each business’s website.