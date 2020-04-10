Huntsville-Madison County Chamber Collecting Medical Supplies

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – You can help doctors’ offices make sure they have enough personal protection equipment as they continue to fight the spread of this virus.

The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting gloves, masks, gowns and other necessary items. The Madison County Medical Society will then distribute those supplies to local medical staff.

Sara Beth Nelson of the Madison County Medical Society picking up medical supplies donated by Dynetics on Thursday

“When you don’t feel well and you go to your doctors’ offices and you might suspect you have COVID-19, they have to suit up to treat you or to test you and they want to take every precaution with their staff,” said Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce Vice President Clarie Aiello. “So these items help them play it safe when they’re helping patients.”

The Chamber is closed to the public right now, but a staff member will come outside to collect your supplies while maintaining six feet of social distance.

The office is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.