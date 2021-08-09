Huntsville-Madison Co. Public Library announces full service café, HATCH partnership

HUNTVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville’s brand new hospitality workforce training program will be responsible for a full service cafe when the new South Huntsville Public Library opens next month.

On Monday, the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library announced a partnership with the program, known as HATCH, to open the cafe in the new branch, which will be located at 7901-L Bailey Cove Road. It is expected open within the first two weeks of September.

“This partnership exemplifies what community is all about,” said HATCH Co-founder Garrett Coyne. “The new South Huntsville Library will be a pillar of the community for generations and HATCH is grateful to play a small role in that.”

HATCH is a non-profit organization offering eight-week job training programs for young people. The program combines workshops for life skills with industry-standard culinary and hospitality training to “empower youth to lead self-sufficient lives.”

“One of HMCPL’s focus areas is increasing workforce trainings through our libraries and this partnership with HATCH is a natural fit, as we have similar missions,” said HMCPL Executive Director Cindy Hewitt.

The first group of HATCH students begin the program on August 16.

For more information on HATCH, or to apply for the program, visit hatchhsv.com.