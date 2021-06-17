Huntsville/Madison Co. Chamber announces events for annual Armed Forces Celebration

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce is holding several local events for its annual Armed Forces Celebration.

Redstone Arsenal will also be honored as it marks 80 years of service to the nation.

The following events are free and open to the public:

June 28, Concert in the Park & Fireworks Show: Enjoy a night of music and fireworks at the 2021 Military Appreciation Night Concert in the Park, sponsored by Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville’s Parks and Recreation Department. The night will feature the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCOE) Band from Fort Benning, Ga., displays, and plenty of law enforcement vehicles for the whole family to check out!

June 29, Community Softball Game at Toyota Field: Local leaders will host Redstone Arsenal in a community softball game at Toyota Field. Parking and admission are free and gates open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. The community leaders team will include: Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, Madison County Commission Chair Dale Strong, Huntsville Multicultural Affairs Officer Kenny Anderson, Huntsville City Council members Devyn Keith and Frances Akridge, State Representative Rex Reynolds, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner, and more!

In addition to these events that are expected to draw a larger crowd, on Sunday, June 20, Gold Star families will be recognized during the Rocket City Trash Pandas pre-game ceremonies and a special flyover will be held. Also on June 28 at 8 a.m., local leaders will sign a proclamation alongside patriotic music from MCOE at the Huntsville/Madison County Veterans Memorial.