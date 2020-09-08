Huntsville, Madison City Students to receive free meals following new USDA guidance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – All students in Huntsville City Schools and Madison City Schools can receive free meals following new flexibilities from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The USDA extended meal serving flexibilities as it relates to the Child Nutrition Program across the country during the pandemic.

School districts now can serve meals to all children by executing the Summer Food Service program during the fall months of 2020. Meals will be offered to all children who will be enrolled both virtually and traditionally.

School meals will continue to be offered curbside and inside the schools via classroom delivery for grades K through 8th and strategically placed in school meal kiosks for grades 9-12.

Meals will be offered at all Huntsville City School sites starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8th.