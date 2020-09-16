Huntsville Library Foundation receives $30K donation for Launchpad to Literacy Fund

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A large donation was given to the Huntsville Library Foundaion intended for children’s literacy.

Dynetics and Mayor Battle’s Book Club donated $15,000 each to the Launchpad to Literacy Fund. The fund will purchase children’s print books for the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library.

The Launchpad to Literacy Fund was developed after the Library faced a huge increase in demand for children’s print books since the pandemic, as more children are spending time and learning at home.

The Dynetics donation was made possible through Dynetics Does, the company’s community outreach initiative, which allows Dynetics to build partnerships with organizations and invest in its communities.

“Dynetics fosters a spirit of giving. It’s who we are and it’s who we’ve always been,” said David King, Dynetics Group President. “We are honored to support the Huntsville Library Foundation and help close the gap for students and families who might not have access to the resources they need for at-home learning during the pandemic. Dynetics is proud to support organizations that cultivate and pour into the next generation – I know that this foundation is doing just that.”

Mayor Tommy Battle applauded the Launchpad initiative and said it aligned with the literacy goals from his Mayor’s Book Club, a donor-funded program that provides books to elementary school children in Title 1 schools.

“We are pleased to donate $15,000 from the Mayor’s Book Club to help purchase books for children during this time of need,” said Battle. “The pandemic has placed enormous stresses on our families and they shouldn’t have to worry about having access to quality books.”

Since the Mayor’s Book Club began in 2010, the program has distributed more than 100,000 books to elementary age students in Title 1 schools.

“This donation of $30,000 will be a huge boost to the Library’s children’s book collection,” said Jennifer Swoboda, Board Director for the Huntsville Library Foundation. “The Library has always been a place to foster literacy and a love for reading, so we are happy to be able to do even more with this gift from Dynetics and Mayor Battle.”

The Library will be able to purchase nearly 3,000 books, including leveled-reading books, chapter books, and bestsellers, with the combined donation. Mayor Battle’s Book Club donation will support the five Huntsville City branches.

To learn more about the Launchpad to Literacy fund or to donate, please visit their website.