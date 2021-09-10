Huntsville LGBTQ+ softball league to officially kick off Opening Day on Sunday

An old, scuffed softball rests in the grass in a close-up image with selective focus.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville LGBTQ+ softball league will kick off its inaugural season on Sunday, September 12.

Opening day festivities will begin at 12 p.m. with an opening ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

Both games, one at 2 p.m. and another 3:15 p.m., will be held on Field #2 of Brahan Spring Park, located at 3771 Ivy Avenue SW, Huntsville, Ala. 35805.

According to Edwin Kuzma, an organizer for the new league formed by Nexus Huntsville, this year’s season will be eight games long.

Earlier this year, News 19 reported Kuzma’s goal of forming four teams in order to qualify for the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA) and eventually send a team to the Gay World Series.

