Huntsville leaders gather to honor Glenwood Cemetery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville officials gathered Tuesday to honor the city’s oldest surviving Black burial ground.

Glenwood Cemetery was established in 1870 as the largest Black city-owned cemetery in the southeastern United States.

It was originally part of the John Brahan plantation.

Huntsville historian Ollye Conley says it’s great to be able to see the history continue to live on.

“What we are able to do here today is to research that history,” Conley said. “Come to the cemetery, look at the headstones, see the names. Go to the library and go online and start looking for information about those people and then write a story. Then tell it so they can live again.”

Among those buried at the cemetery are veterans of America’s wars, former slaves, educators and clergymen.