Huntsville K-9 retires after five years with police unit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A dog with the Huntsville Police Department’s K-9 Unit is retiring after five years of service.

K-9 Aero, a Belgian Malinois, officially retired this week and will spend the rest of his life with his longtime handler, Officer Smith.

During his time with the K-9 Unit, he participated in K-9 trials and helped many officers with their cases, including one occasion last year when Aero assisted in safely taking a burglar into custody.

“We are proud of Aero’s work,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “He has earned his retirement!”

According to huntsvilleal.gov, the Rocket City’s K-9 Unit is among the oldest continuously operated units in the nation.

The USPCA-certified unit was founded in 1963 with the addition of K-9 King. Today, the unit employs ten dual-purpose patrol and narcotics teams and an explosive detonator team.

