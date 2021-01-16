Huntsville IV therapy clinic starts COVID-19 testing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One Huntsville IV clinic is expanding their services to fit a big need brought on by the pandemic.

Not even snow could keep Vibrant Hydration and Wellness from starting its COVID-19 testing program.

“We’re going to do both the COVID antigen test, which detects the virus inside your body right now, and we’re going to do the antibody test as well, which shows if you’ve been exposed to the virus in the past,” clinic owner, Marais Marin said.

Marin also works as a pharmacist in Huntsville. He wanted to get involved after seeing the overwhelming need.

“I see the long lines, people go to get tested, they wait two to three hours. People have to be places. They have to go to work, they don’t have time to wait,” he said.

The tests are $70.

“However, it is important for people to know to keep their receipt, they can go to their insurance and get reimbursed,” he said.

The testing site is outside of the clinic and fully drive-thru.

“No appointments are needed, we’ll get you in and out in about 15 minutes,” he said.

Marin even hired on three new staff members to help things run smoothly.

“This is my passion to help people and it is time for all of us to come together and fight this pandemic, and if this is what we can do, then we’re happy to do it,” he said.

Vibrant Hydration & Wellness is offering COVID-19 tests during the following times in addition to their normal IV therapy:

8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

7:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Monday-Friday