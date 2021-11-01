Huntsville International Airport preparing for holiday travel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville International Airport is preparing for more travelers this holiday season.



Mary Swanstrom, Public Relations Manager for the airport, said more people have started traveling for leisure again. During the pandemic, they were seeing mostly business travelers.

According to Swanstrom, even though the airport is expecting more travelers, it’s up to the airline on how many flights are added.



She said the airport is at about 82% of its pre-COVID-19 pandemic travel numbers.



“As you see industry-wide there are issues with staffing, because of different things, so we anticipate that we will have an adequate number of flights to be able to take people where they need to go,” said Swanstrom.



Huntsville International Airport is also looking to fill a variety of jobs as we near the end of the year. A list of those jobs can be found here.

Swanstrom provided a list of travel tips for those people who are preparing to travel by air:

Arrive early & stress less

Wear a mask (mandatory in the terminal and on the aircraft)

Pack unwrapped gifts (even in checked bags)

Put carry-on food in a clear plastic bag

Firearms must be unloaded, locked in a hard-sided case, put in a checked bag and declared to the airline upon check-in.

Behave (there are hefty fines and possibly a lifetime ban on certain airlines for unruly behavior)

No carry-on alcohol. Alcoholic drinks must be served by an airline crew member once on board.

Apply for Global Entry – includes TSA Pre-check and can be obtained at HSV.

STAR ID deadline has been extended through May 3, 2023.