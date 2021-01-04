Huntsville International Airport nominated for Best Small Airport by USA Today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville International Airport was nominated for a USA Today 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award.

The USA Today expert panel selected Huntsville International Airport as a contender for Best Small Airport. The contest starts Monday, January 4, 2021, and gives voters four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice.

You can vote here: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-small-airport-2020/.

Voting ends Monday, February 1st and the winners will be announced on 10Best on Friday, February 12th.

A person can vote once per day for the run of the contest. 

Huntsville International Airport has created a specialized link to take its fans directly to the HSV voting page: https://tinyurl.com/VoteFlyHSV.

Official contest rules are available here

“It has been a difficult year for travel and tourism so this contest could be a very positive thing for HSV as we enter into a new year and hopefully begin to get our passengers back to the skies”, said Jana Kuner, Huntsville International Airport Public Relations Manager. 

