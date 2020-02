HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Four-legged travelers now have an easier way to ‘go’ at the Huntsville International Airport.

The airport announced they are now offering passengers traveling with furry friends a pet relief area on the concourse at Gate 11 and 12.

The Airport says the area is wheelchair accessible and located by the gate area elevator.

Passengers can now stay in a secure areas when their furry companions need to relieve themselves.