Huntsville International Airport continuing to struggle with low passenger traffic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville International Airport continues to experience staggering lows in passenger traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a recent tally of passengers going through TSA, the airport is currently at just 30 percent of its normal traffic. At one point, in recent months, that number dipped to a low of 5 percent.



“Everybody, trickle-down effect, is affected by the fewer number of passengers at the airport. The hotel that is on-site has far fewer hotel rooms booked, and it’s impacted their business, it’s impacted the rental car businesses and the hotels that surround the airport. It all goes outward and affects our entire economy in this community,” said Huntsville International Airport spokesperson, Jana Kuner.



So far the Airport has avoided any layoffs by cutting operational costs from its budget, and by making use of funds from the federal government’s first stimulus package.



So far the Airport has avoided any layoffs by cutting operational costs from its budget, and by making use of funds from the federal government's first stimulus package.

