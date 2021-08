HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Housing Authority will host a free “Landlord & Resource Fair” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event will be at the Cavalry Hill Community Center, at 2900 Fairbanks St. NW in Huntsville.

Rent and utility assistance programs, a landlord/tenant workshop, free unit advertising, door prizes, and lunch will all be available for those who attend.

For more information on the event, call 532-5679, or click here.