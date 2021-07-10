Huntsville hosts Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — Thousands flocked to one of the Southeast’s biggest outdoor sports shows this weekend in Huntsville. The Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo also drew some special guests.

Donald Trump, Jr. sat down for an interview with Lt. Governor William Ainsworth at the Von Braun Center on Saturday. The two chatted for about 30 minutes, discussing everything from politics to his passion for hunting and fishing.

Organizers say over the course of the weekend, they’re expecting 500 vendors.

The expo features hands-on product demonstrations from a wide range of hunting and fishing venues, and plenty of food and other entertainment.

Part of that entertainment, included an appearance by a fairly small figure in the world and the crowd went nuts for him. Ziggy the Waterskiing Squirrel, did several laps for the crowd on Saturday. The talented furry creature has toured the world with his act.

The three day event continues through Sunday at the Von Braun Center.