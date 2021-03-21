Huntsville hosts South Eastern Conference Women’s Gymnastics Championships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For the first time, the city of Huntsville was home to the SEC Women’s Gymnastics Finals. The event was originally scheduled in New Orleans, but because of COVID-19, a different location had to be chosen for this year.

Many locations, including Huntsville, expressed interest in the past. Herb Vincent, Associate Commissioner for Communications with the SEC said Huntsville had the best bid, “Huntsville offered us a great opportunity, great support, and geographically central location that we thought was important in a COVID year,” Vincent said.

Of the 14 teams in the conference, 8 competed in Huntsville. Like all sporting events during the pandemic, many schools, teams, and coaches had to adapt.

“It’s been a year long process to get to where we needed to be with protocols and the things that we need to do to feel safe. Throughout the whole year for our student-athletes and coaches and everyone else associated with events,” Vincent said.

All this wasn’t just the work of the SEC, city members from all areas got involved. Huntsville City Council member Francis Akridge was not only involved, in a smaller aspect of the planning but she was also there as a spectator.

“The fact that so many groups, from the Sports Commission to the VBC, to the visitors and convention bureau, and even city hall administration worked together to pull this together in record time,” Akridge added that she was proud to see how it all turned out and that Huntsville really understood southern hospitality.

It was in the small details and out-of-the-box thinking that made this event memorable. From an athlete village inside the VBC to chalk being set out front of Prost Arena so spectators and family members could draw and write words of encouragement for those competing.

The Larue family came from Pompano Beach, Florida to cheer on their niece who was representing Arkansas and said they too felt welcomed, even if they were in a Crimson Red town.

“It’s easy to be an Arkansas fan when your niece is rocking it like that, Bama fans are everywhere, they’re good, they know what they got.”

The University of Alabama won the competition with a score of 197.875, bringing home yet another SEC title for the Crimson Tide.