Huntsville hosts second public meeting on John Hunt Park Skatepark

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The City of Huntsville is once again inviting the public to give feedback on the future of John Hunt Park Skatepark.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 17. The interactive broadcast will be streamed here.

“Our goal is to develop a well-rounded skatepark incorporating modern street-style and transition features,” said Team Pain President and Owner Tim Payne. “We also want to recreate some of the unique elements that were found in Huntsville’s Get-A-Way Skatepark built in the late 1970s.”

The John Hunt Park Skatepark will be built over three acres between the Championship Soccer Fields and Kids Space in Huntsville’s John Hunt Park. The city, alongside the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville and the Skatepark Project, are providing funding. An anonymous donor will provide $1 million toward the skatepark’s construction.

The city previously held a public input meeting on the project in April. Team Pain Skate Parks, the firm overseeing the skatepark’s development, will present feedback from that meeting this evening.

The skatepark’s expected opening date is late summer 2022.