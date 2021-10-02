Huntsville hosts inaugural Rocket City Auto Show at VBC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Hundreds of hot rod and truck enthusiasts pulled into the Von Braun Center Saturday for the inaugural Rocket City Auto Show.

Among other North Alabama charities for cancer survivors, proceeds also benefit ‘Rocket Power Therapy’ – which gives local veterans a chance to experience their car and racing dreams.

The show’s co-organizer Brian Miller says the event has been a long time coming since The World of Wheels Auto Show was last held almost two decades ago.

“We really want to grow this into a destination event,” Miller said. “Really kind of a draw for the Huntsville proper, and actually for out of town tourism to really come in and build up this thing.”

“I mean people love cars,” Miller continued. “And it’s a great opportunity… there’s other cities that do this. We’re ripe for the taking to really take off and really be a big, multi-day destination event.”

Miller says the auto show will return to the VBC for the two years — and Rocket City Octane will hold multiple outdoor events in the future as well.