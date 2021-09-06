Huntsville hosts finals of Rock-it City Bonspiel curling tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The City of Huntsville played host to one of the largest amateur curling tournaments in the nation this Labor Day Weekend. Monday marked the finals of the 2nd annual “Rock-it City Bonspiel” curling tournament.

What started out as 32 teams from all over the country, was whittled down to 8 vying for the title at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center.

The finals kicked off with a procession of bagpipers leading the teams to the ice. This year’s field hales from states like North Carolina, up the east coast to Massachusetts and all the way to Colorado. The ice is specially prepped for the game, and given a pebbling texture to help players better grip the ice as they use their brooms to help navigate the stones.

“Instead of being a flat ice sheet like you have in hockey, we go out there with a sprinkler and pebble the ice and put little water pebbles down so the rock can curl,” said Carl Biltz, competitor and ice technician.

More information about how to get involved in the sport of curling in North Alabama is available through the Rocket City Curling Club.

The Huntsville Ice Sports Center will be hosting another tournament in April.