Huntsville host first day of U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Day one of the U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open is in the books in Huntsville. The event is a major stop on the road to qualifying for the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.



More than 100 of America’s premier athletes descended on Research Park in Huntsville for the race and wowed the crowd as they whizzed past.



“It felt good, it felt fast, so here in the Rocket City, our goal was to take flight,” said cyclist Michael Bissette.



Bissette partnered with Chester Triplett in Saturday’s time trials.



“I was in the army when I started losing my central vision due to Stargardt disease and I was at the blind rehab center, the V.A. blind rehab center in Birmingham,” said Triplett.



That’s where Triplett was connected to the Lakeshore Foundation for Rehabilitation, which encouraged him to get into paralympic cycling. The duo was later introduced to each other in their hometown of Charlotte.



“Now we’re trying to reach the biggest stage of paratandem racing in the world and our goal is to go to Tokyo,” said Bissette.



On the course, Bissette, helped navigate the pair, while Triplett powered them ahead from the rear.



“I mean just the level of trust, that you have to have in your teammate to drive that bike through some of the technical aspects of the course today I had 1,000 percent trust in my teammate here,” Triplett.



Sunday marks the final day of the U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open in Research Park.

