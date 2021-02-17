Huntsville Hospital to vaccinate 2,000 Wednesday after rescheduling all Monday appointments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Huntsville Hospital staff doubled their workload at the John Hunt Park COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Due to inclement weather, 1,000 Monday appointments were rescheduled for Wednesday. But the 1,000 people already scheduled still had to be vaccinated as well.

Despite doubling the number of people at the site, things went smoothly. There were several cars, but no traffic. Hundreds of people walking in and out the doors, but no lines.

“We dressed warm because we thought we might have to stand out in line. I got enough clothes on for both of us,” said Sylvia McFerrin.

“That’s great. That means someone is running this ship very well,” said Joe McFerrin, her husband.

And we’re told the shot was also quick and painless.

“She done a great job and I don’t comment on a lot of people, but I couldn’t even feel it,” said Jackie Reed.

Huntsville Hospital officials say they doubled staff at the clinic to be able to vaccinate twice the amount of people than what was originally scheduled.

“We’ll have stations busy all day long taking care of patients. Of course, the more stations you have open the faster the flow goes we’re pretty flexible,” said Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital Senior Vice President.

“They have a lot of people. As a matter of fact, it’s about three times the first time I came here. But everything just went you know, no waiting, no nothing,” said Frederick Dye.

People who were supposed to be vaccinated Monday joined those who were scheduled to get their COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. After deciding to close the clinic and rescheduling 1,000 appointments, the clinic was opened Monday and provided shots to educators and other essential employees.

“And I was rescheduled for Wednesday and I found out later myself that other people were getting those vaccinations for Monday. And seemed to me that they just wanted to make sure everybody was safe on Monday when they found out the streets weren’t as bad as they thought, they wanted to get some people in there,” said Jason Dermody, who had an appointment on Monday. “I was good with it. It didn’t matter to me. It sounded like a good plan.”

Severe weather is a threat Thursday morning. Huntsville Hospital officials say they will not make any decisions on whether or not they will close the clinic until Thursday morning after they have a chance to evaluate the weather conditions. They will provide updates on their website, Facebook and other social media platforms.