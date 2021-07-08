Huntsville Hospital to host vaccine clinic at Mae C. Jemison High

by: Zach Hester

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Hospital will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Mae C. Jemison High school ahead of the upcoming school year.

First doses will be administered Tuesday, July 13 and second doses on Tuesday, August 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

Vaccines will be available to all students 12 and over, as well as parents and guardians who have yet to receive it. Students under 14 must have a parent or guardian present, while everyone who receives the vaccine must present a legal form of identification.

Participants will be required to sign a consent form and register online before receiving a vaccination. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted.

For more information about how and where to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Huntsville Hospital, visit here.

