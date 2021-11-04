Huntsville Hospital to host nurse recruitment event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Calling all nurses! Huntsville hospital is hosting a hiring event Thursday afternoon, and they’re looking for both RNs and LPNs.

There will be nursing directors from all clinical areas ready to meet candidates; including emergency, cardiology, medical, surgical, and Women and Children.

One Huntsville Hospital official said this is especially helpful for nurses who aren’t sure which department they’d like to work for.

They’re looking to hire all kinds of RNs and LPNs, both upcoming graduates and anyone who may have taken some time off from the job; even offering incentives for on-the-spot hiring.

“When they interview, if the unit director is interested and the candidate is interested, then we pair them up and we can offer them a position then and there,” Huntsville Hospital Surgical Service Line Administrator Catherine Brown said. “There is a nursing shortage nationwide, and we are just looking for great candidates out there that are willing to come in and work and represent our mission and values.”

The event takes place in Huntsville Hospital’s Heart Center lobby from 4:30-6:30. The address is 930 Franklin Street Southeast. Candidates should bring a resume with them to the interview.