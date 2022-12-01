HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Hospital System (HHS) has facilities across North Alabama and is frequently listed as a top employer in Madison County — however, they’re now dealing with staffing shortages.

Right now, there are more than 1,400 job postings online. Of those postings, 608 are for registered nurses.

The Huntsville Hospital System is hiring for registered nurses (RN) at eight facilities across North Alabama, however the greatest need is at Huntsville Hospital.

Here are the number of open RN positions by city:

Huntsville : 389

: 389 Athens : 33

: 33 Boaz : 1

: 1 Decatur : 92

: 92 Huntsville (Cochran Center) : 3

: 3 Madison : 39

: 39 Owen’s Cross Roads : 1

: 1 Sheffield: 39

However, registered nurses aren’t the only positions HHS is looking to fill.

There are also quite a few positions open in these categories: administrative & technical services, aide/assistant, imaging, support services, and technicians.

News 19 spoke with Huntsville Hospital President & CEO Tracy Doughty about the staffing shortages.

“We have nurses working overtime, they’re working night shift, day shift, they’re switching their shifts, working weekends, to make sure that care doesn’t suffer,” Doughty said.

He pointed to growth within the community, and competing healthcare systems as one of the factors.

“As the community grows we have more physicians opening offices,” Doughty said. “All of those things need clinicians and you know, quite naturally the majority of those work at the hospitals so they take those and work in their locations.”

Doughty said this is a similar pattern for IT, engineering, and non-medical staff as well.

“As Huntsville has expanded, all of the plants have moved in, so they’re taking some of our staff,” he continued.

However, not all of the job postings are a result of needing to fill a vacancy. Some are due to growth within the system.

“It’s a mixture of both,” Doughty said. “Growth positions, new areas, a brand new OrthoSpine tower, needing new physicians there.”

However, despite any staff shortage, Doughty assures the community they are getting a great level of care.

“Our units may, on paper, be short-staffed, but people are picking up shifts, filling in the gaps for the community, and their co-workers,” Doughty concluded.