Huntsville Hospital restricts visitation for non-COVID-19 patients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Hospital amended its visitation policy Tuesday for patients who do not have COVID-19, allowing only essential designated caregivers for patients who need assistance.

The hospital said the change was due to the surge of COVID-19 patients that have come into the hospital.

You can read the updated visitation policy for the hospital here.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said last week that hospital’s within the Huntsville Hospital Health System would probably change visitation policies as cases grew following the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to state health statistics, there were 2,097 people across the state of Alabama hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday.