HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital wants to make it as easy as possible for residents 75 years and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

To achieve this goal they have created an online form. This form will place the person on the waiting list. It is not a guarantee that those on the list will get the vaccine. There are over 24,000 Madison County residents 75 years and older and Huntsville Hospital has a limited supply.

Appointments start on Monday, January 18.

The form can be reached here.