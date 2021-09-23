Huntsville Hospital quietly opens new surgical tower

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Huntsville Hospital’s new orthopedic and spine tower is now open after 2 1/2 years of construction.

The $150 million dollar expansion is located on Sivley Street and is the hospital’s largest project for the campus in nearly four decades. The seven-floor building has 24 suites for the orthopedic, spine, and sports medicine procedures and 72 private rooms overlooking Monte Sano, downtown, and the medical district.

The hospital has not had a ribbon-cutting or ceremony to celebrate the opening yet because elective surgeries have been suspended. Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samsz tells AL.com there will be a celebration eventually.

The building also has on-site parking and a room service menu for patients. The first floor is also home to downtown Huntsville’s first Panera Bread.