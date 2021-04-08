Huntsville Hospital plans to let you schedule your own COVID-19 vaccination online

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Hospital plans to let people schedule their own COVID-19 vaccinations online soon.

The hospital said Thursday morning it plans to offer an online self-scheduling application soon that will allow anyone eligible for a vaccine to select a day and time to get vaccinated at the hospital’s John Hunt Park clinic.

People currently on the hospital’s waiting list also will be encouraged to use the application, but officials said it will not be required.

A specific date for the new application’s introduction was not given, but Huntsville Hospital said it will be introduced “in the coming days.”