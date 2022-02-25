HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children is set to undergo a half-million-dollar renovation to create a new welcoming space for the more than 4,000 children a year admitted to the hospital.

The $500,000 renovation to the fourth floor has been made possible by a donation from Hometown Lenders through Huntsville Hospital Foundation. HHF will fund the remaining costs of the project.

The renovated unit will feature new flooring, a new nurses’ station and two revamped playrooms, all with an under-the-sea theme.

The half-million-dollar gift from Hometown Lenders is one of the largest made to the Foundation and was made in memory of Mary Lee Taylor, the mother of Hometown Lenders’ founder.

“My mom spent her life in service to others,” said Billy Taylor, owner and CEO of Hometown Lenders. “Many times, denying her own comfort and care to ensure ‘the least of these’ and ‘the little ones’ were provided for. I cannot think of a more appropriate way to memorialize her legacy or capture her heart and spirit than to have her name forever associated with delivering the best medical care possible to children.”

Chapman Sisson Architects design for new pediatric unit at Huntsville Hospital.

The renovation was designed by a Huntsville architecture firm, Chapman Sisson Architects.

“This donation is proof that just one person or one company can truly impact the care of patients from across our region,” said Huntsville Hospital Foundation President Sarah Savage-Jones during the announcement. “We are deeply appreciative of Billy Taylor and the entire Hometown Lenders team recognizing the healing power of play and joy for our pediatric population. This gift honors family, and it will touch tens of thousands of families for decades to come.”