Huntsville Hospital partnering with community to host vaccine clinics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital is partnering with businesses and churches across the county to help vaccinate more people in the area.

Hospital president Tracy Doughty said 66 people were vaccinated over the weekend at Parkway Place Mall, and there are many more clinics coming up at places like Huntsville Utilities, Fellowship of Faith Church, and McDonald’s.

Doughty said even if only a small amount of people get their shot at these vaccine clinics, it all adds up.

“50 here, 60 here, 70 here might not seem like a lot but it’s huge for us,” said Doughty. “Again, you never know who that super-spreader person might be or that person’s headed to a football game in two weeks with COVID and can infect their entire area they’re in, so it’s very important.”

Huntsville Hospital is taking requests for those who are wanting to host a vaccine clinic at their church, neighborhood or place of business.

If anyone is interested in hosting a clinic, you can contact the director of the program Joyce Thomas at her email: joyce.thomas@hhsys.org.