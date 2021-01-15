Huntsville Hospital opening COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday, January 18

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital’s Community Vaccination Clinic is opening Monday, January 18, at 1 pm.

The Community Vaccination Clinic is located at Jaycees Building in John Hunt Park, at 2180 Airport Road, in Huntsville.

The new clinic will be administering the Pfizer vaccine to residents 75 and older by appointment only.

Hospital staff will contact those on the waiting list to schedule a date and time to come to the clinic.

To be placed on the waiting list please visit the link below and fill out the form.

https://www.huntsvillehospital.org/community-events/news-publications/item/covid19-vaccination-for-people-75-years-and-older