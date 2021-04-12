Huntsville Hospital launches self-scheduler for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Hospital has launched its new site for people to sign up for their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Click here to visit the site and set up a time for a vaccination at the hospital’s John Hunt Park clinic.

Officials said last week they were expecting to get a weekly increase in vaccine supplies soon that would allow them to vaccinate almost double the current rate the clinic currently does, which is about 3,000 a day.

People who are already on the waiting list for a vaccine appointment can remain on the list but also are encouraged to sign up through the portal.

We are pleased to provide a new self-scheduling option for appts. at our Community Vaccination Clinic. Persons now on the waiting list are encouraged, but not required to use the new scheduling option. If you prefer to stay on the waiting list, you may. https://t.co/DIvb9OHkh8 pic.twitter.com/1vxqj6qztT — Huntsville Hospital (@HSVHospital) April 12, 2021