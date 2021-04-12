Huntsville Hospital launches self-scheduler for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Hospital has launched its new site for people to sign up for their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Click here to visit the site and set up a time for a vaccination at the hospital’s John Hunt Park clinic.
Officials said last week they were expecting to get a weekly increase in vaccine supplies soon that would allow them to vaccinate almost double the current rate the clinic currently does, which is about 3,000 a day.
People who are already on the waiting list for a vaccine appointment can remain on the list but also are encouraged to sign up through the portal.